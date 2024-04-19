Neva Howell is taking on the role of Martha Kent, Superman's Earth mom, in the upcoming Superman movie directed by James Gunn. Set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, the film stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult alongside Howell.

As Superman's production progresses, more cast members are joining the project. Howell, known for her roles in projects like Ghosts of the Ozarks and Burden, will bring Martha Kent to life reveals The Wrap. Pruitt Taylor Vince has also been added to the cast as Jonathan Kent, Martha's husband and Superman's mentor figure.

Star Cast of DC's Superman

While Henry Cavill won't reprise his role as Clark Kent in the DCU Superman movie, James Gunn has found a fitting replacement. It was announced in June 2023, that David Corenswet would step into the iconic role, bringing a fresh perspective to the last son of Krypton.

The movie aims to introduce a fresh take on the iconic characters, with Brosnahan portraying Lois Lane and María Gabriela de Faría as the menacing antagonist, The Engineer. Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult will embody the iconic villain Lex Luthor, lurking in the shadows of Metropolis, ready to challenge Superman.

Directed by James Gunn, Superman marks the beginning of a new era for the DC Universe on the big screen. Gunn, along with Peter Safran, is spearheading the franchise's narrative across various mediums, including films, TV shows, and video games.

With Gunn also handling the screenplay, fans can expect a storytelling style reminiscent of his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Superman Storyline details

Peter Safran told The Hollywood Reporter, that the film won't dwell on Superman's origin but will instead explore his struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Superman will already be established on The Daily Planet as Clark Kent, interacting with characters like Lois Lane from the start, avoiding retreading familiar storylines. The movie will uphold Superman's traditional values while offering a modern interpretation of his ideals. Safran emphasized that “he is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

Drawing inspiration from DC Comics' All-Star Superman series (2005-2008), James Gunn's adaptation will showcase Superman facing mortality after prolonged exposure to the sun's rays. Mirroring the Twelve Labors of Superman, he will undertake heroic feats in a bid to secure peace before his eventual demise.

This approach aligns with the franchise's commitment to reimagining beloved DC heroes in innovative ways, promising an engaging and thought-provoking debut for Superman in the new DC Universe.

Warner Bros. is also developing other DC projects like Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as part of their efforts to revitalize the DC brand. With Superman slated for release in 2025, fans can expect an exciting journey into the world of the Man of Steel.

