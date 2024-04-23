''It's A Part Of The Job': James Gunn Shares Update On DC's Green Lantern Shows

James Gunn is currently involved in filming Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) and the second season of Peacemaker. The filmmaker is also handling his duties as co-chief of DC Studios and is sharing updates for fans about all the rumors surrounding the DCU. The filmmaker was recently asked by a fan about the Green Lantern TV show for HBO Max that was in progress starring American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock. Gunn reportedly clarified the status of the project, which was announced back in 2021.

Following James Gunn’s takeover as the co-chief of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, several shows and films earlier planned for the DCEU were seen from different perspectives. Some projects such as Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel were scrapped while other Elseworld stories such as The Batman: Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux were allowed to continue. Gunn has now commented on the fate of the Lanterns series that was previously in the works at Max.

James Gunn Shares Updates on Green Lantern Series

The Green Lantern series was in the works at DC with Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner. But now Gunn has an update for the fans of the show. As DC Studios is now making projects, a new Lanterns TV show is currently being developed for the DC Universe. Gunn was asked on Threads by @mysticalmaniac2 about the Green Lantern series that was in the works prior to the DC Universe line-up being revealed.

"I didn't think it was in the DCEU, but it was before my time," Gunn said of the canceled Lanterns project, responding to a fan who said Wittrock was done dirty. "That said, I think Finn's a [talented] guy and he'll be okay! Writers, directors, actors have projects fall through every day. We've all had it happen many times. It's not being 'done dirty', it's a part of the job."

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn earlier spoke about the series. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

The original Green Lantern series would take place across several decades, with Jeremy Irvine and Wittrock playing characters such as Alan Scott in the 1940s and Guy Gardner in the 1970s.

Nathan Fillion Has Been Selected to Play the Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman Movie

Nathan Fillion was chosen to portray Guy Gardner, popularly known as the Green Lantern, in Superman, according to Vanity Fair, which was announced on July 11, 2023. Fillion has contributed to every project that Gunn has worked on, from 2006’s Slither to 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,

Gunn confirmed that all three actors will play their roles across the DC Universe — with Fillion’s Gardner presumably joining Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the TV show Lanterns. On social media platform Threads, Gunn confirmed "the Green Lanterns show is not separate" and that Fillion "will play Guy in all parts of the DCU."

Gunn cast David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. James Gunn's Superman is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

