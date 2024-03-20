Annabelle Wallis To Join Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson In Mercy? All We Know About Sci-Fi Thriller So Far

Amazon is set to bring back a grand sci-fi thriller experience. After its global hit, The Tomorrow War, the platform is now working on another such project with a few of the most acclaimed crew members. It is now expected that, with an already fabulous cast, Annabelle Wallis might join the movie Mercy, which depicts a thrilling sci-fi adventure.

Let's investigate the details of the movie and what Amazon Studios is holding in as a surprise for us.

Will Annabelle Wallis join Mercy?

Amazon MGM Studios is working on its latest project, Mercy. The movie is a sci-fi tale that stars Christ Pratt and will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov. Besides the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, the movie will also see familiar faces and novel actors, including Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis.

However, the character of the actress, widely appreciated for her role in the BBC/Netflix series Peaky Blinders, has not been revealed yet.

Besides Annabelle Wallis, the role of the star in the Dune franchise has also been kept under wraps. It is just the character of the Zero Dark Thirty actor that has been revealed, which also speaks a bit about the movie.

Chris Pratt is set to return to work with Amazon after his previous movie, which was a grand hit, The Tomorrow War. This aforementioned film, too, was a sci-fi thriller depicting time travel and fighting with beings from another world.

Cast and Crew of Mercy, Besides Annabelle Wallis

This would be the second time the Avengers: Endgame star has joined hands with Amazon MGM Studios. Similarly, it is also not the first time that Chris Pratt will be working with Timur Bekmambetov. Their previous work was when Bekmambetov made his directorial debut in Hollywood, through the movie Wanted. The movie had performed well and grossed $342 million, while also being an Oscar nominee.

Besides these two, the movie Mercy is being produced by Oscar-nominated producer Charles Roven. Speaking of the script, it will be penned by Marco van Belle, who is known for his work on Arthur and Merlin.

The movie follows the story of a detective who has been forced to prove his innocence as he is accused of a violent crime. The Amazon movie is being planned for an August 2025 release, with production being targeted to launch around spring this year.

