Who Is Wendell Pierce? Know More About The Actor Cast As Perry White In James Gunn’s Superman

The curtains are gradually rising. Just a few days ago, James Gunn, the co-chair of the DC studio, spilled the beans that his next superhero flick will go by the name of Superman.

With the filming and photoshoots beginning in Atlanta on Thursday, a new update was provided to the fans of the DC universe, eagerly waiting for the introduction of the feature film of the new DCU.

The boss of Clark Kent and editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet will be played by Wendell Pierce, as announced by the director. Let's take a closer look at this talented actor!

Wendell Pierce the New Perry White

Born on 8 December 1963, Wendell Pierce is widely known for his roles in movies and series such as The Wire, Suits, Parker, and more. He was born in New Orleans to a teacher and a World War II veteran.

The Waiting in Exile actor graduated in 1981 from the New Orleans Center for Creative Art and Benjamin Franklin High School. He was also named the Presidential Scholar of the Arts. He graduated as a member of Group 14 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Juilliard School. This is where he attended the classes for the Drama Division from 1981 to 1985.

Speaking of his career, he has appeared in more than 30 movies and around 50 television shows. The Malcolm X actor also carries an experience of acting and performing on stage.

To date, his most appreciated role has been as Detective Bunk Moreland in the crime series by HBO, The Wire.

Only a few know about Wendell Pierce’s talent in the Radio and Music industry. He was the host of an award-winning program on radio called Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2009. The show brought forth great live tracks from Jazz at Lincoln Center's House of Swing.

The following years brought up another talent of the actor from the movie It Could Happen to You, as he started recording a few tracks from 2016. He has recorded alongside Delfeayo Marsalis for the song called Make America Great Again. And in 2017 he was on a track for Irvin Mayfield.

Wendell Pierce has performed along with Kermit Ruffins on the album called A Beautiful World. Besides these two instances, the Jack Ryan actor has also been part of several more musical records.

Believe it or not, the amazing actor is also a savvy businessman. Together with a small group of partners, he launched a series of grocery stores in New Orleans. This venture, known as Sterling Farms, was kickstarted in 2012 and drew inspiration from Michelle Obama's initiative to assist communities with limited access to fresh food and groceries.

Wendell Pierce in James Gunn’s Superman

Wendell Pierce will be acting alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in the highly-anticipated DC movie, Superman.

Corenswet is set to portray the lead role as the Man of Steel/Clark Kent, while Brosnahan and Hoult will play Lois Lane and the villain Lex Luthor respectively.

Lois and Clark work at the Media institution called the Daily Planet, where Pierce will be seen in his role as their boss, Perry White. Previously the character was played by Jackie Cooper, Frank Langella, and Laurence Fishburne.

What was at first being referred to as Superman: Legacy, the movie is set to hit the big screens on 11 July 2025.

