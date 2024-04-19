‘We’re Going To Get Superman Pretty Soon’: Zack Snyder Opens Up About DCEU’s Ending And James Gunn’s Universe

Zack Snyder discussed the DC Universe created by James Gunn, which he is excited to witness. The DCEU movie timeline, which ran from 2013 to 2023, was Warner Bros.’s attempt to create a connected superhero universe based on the DC Comics characters.

However, a new DC Universe, co-led by Peter Safran and James Gunn, was born after several creative changes behind the scenes and a bad movie performance at the box office.

Snyder is ready for Gunn’s makeover

In a recent interview with CBR, Snyder was asked what he wanted to see happen in Gunn’s DC Universe because the director of Rebel Moon is a huge comic book lover. Even though Snyder has moved on from his work with DC after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans are curious about his plans for the upcoming DC film franchise, given his affiliation with the DCEU.

As Snyder promoted Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, CBR's Kevin Polowy questioned him about what he hoped to see from the DCU under the new DC Studios president. The director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice expressed his expectations that the characters would be handled with the utmost respect for their original works.

When asked which character he wants to see succeed, Snyder said, “I mean, I’m kind of a public person. I’m okay with it if the characters are handled with respect and are accurate in terms of mythology. I’m on board. See what transpires. I’m quite happy right now. We’ll see what happens when Superman arrives since we’re going to get him quite soon.”

Snyder and Gunn have a past together because the latter wrote the script for Snyder’s first feature film, Dawn of the Dead. It so happens that both would later get deeply involved in creating motion pictures based on the story and characters found in DC Comics. After it was announced that Gunn and Safran would be running DC Studios, Gunn revealed that Snyder had called him to wish him luck on the new project.

Gunn is a fan of the Rebel Moon franchise

“He reached out to me to let me know he agreed with my decisions.” In a February X post, Gunn remarked, “He’s a great guy. Again, he seems happy with the massive world-building he’s doing now.” Gunn is alluding to the world that Snyder contributed to creating with the Rebel Moon film series.

Snyder hopes to continue the Rebel Moon franchise with at least one more film, even though two have already been released (with R-rated versions in the works). Ultimately, he hopes to see Rebel Moon grow even more significant in the future as more stories are told, delving deeper into that universe.

One of the largest comic book franchises, the DC Universe frequently faces against Marvel. Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson established National Allied Publications, the precursor of DC Comics, in 1935. The franchise has since flourished, spawning thousands of comic books, films, TV series, and computer games. The most recent edition of the superheroes began in 2013 when Zack Snyder introduced Henry Cavill as Superman. Under James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s direction, DC experienced a gentle reboot following multiple films that received conflicting reviews.

