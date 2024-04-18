Henry Cavill recently joked about his experiences with post-credits scenes at a screening of his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie.

He mentioned his previous films with Ritchie, like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and his appearance in a post-credits scene in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which didn't do well at the box office.

Henry Cavill jokes about his bad luck with post-credit scenes

At the screening, Cavill joked with the audience, “Turns out, I don’t have much luck with post-credit scenes,” referencing the disappointment surrounding King Arthur. He added, “So, I may give up on those.”

The actor may also be reportedly alluding to his cameo as Superman in the post-credits scene of the movie Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson. This cameo hinted at Cavill's return as Superman in future DC Universe movies. He officially announced his return on social media, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and patience.

The Witcher actor wrote at the time, "I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman... Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Later, Henry Cavill also spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in New York City, sharing his excitement about reprising his role as Superman after five years. However, his return was short-lived.

David Corenswet and James Gunn on casting of New Superman

Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced plans to revamp the DC Universe, including casting a new Superman. This decision came as a disappointment to Cavill, who had hoped for more Superman projects. David Corenswet was chosen to take over the role in a film directed by James Gunn, set to release next year.

Corenswet expressed to Entertainment Weekly, “I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman].” He added, “I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

James Gunn previously told Variety, “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has, and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

James Gunn directed Superman is set to release on July 11, 2025.

