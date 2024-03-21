What Is Next For Guardians Of The Galaxy After Vol 3? Future Theories Explored

Here is what we currently know about a possible Guardians of the Galaxy 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 firmly in the rearview mirror. Even though James Gunn's Guardians series ends with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there is hope for more with the revelation of the new Guardians team. Given his part in Warner Bros.' reboot of the DCU, Gunn won't be coming back, but characters endure forever, and successful characters financially speak for themselves. Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 be released, though?

Is a Guardians 4 on the way?

As the MCU has progressed, Marvel Studios has demonstrated a willingness to include trilogies in longer-running franchises. Thor became the first solo MCU franchise to have four movies with Thor: Love and Thunder, which featured the Guardians of the Galaxy. This pattern will be furthered by the upcoming MCU Spider-Man 4 and Captain America: New World Order. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 may be another instance of Marvel Studios following this route, even if James Gunn is not engaged and new team members assume key positions, given the promise of the film's conclusion.

There haven't been many updates on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, but James Gunn has hinted that it won't materialize. Furthermore, the fact that Marvel Studios has not yet made an official announcement on the sequel's development doesn't necessarily imply anything at this point. Marvel has created new characters for other MCU films and television series without getting the go-ahead for standalone projects or follow-ups, leaving many unresolved issues.

Gunn's negative comments regarding the possibility of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 don't imply that there won't be more Guardians films in the future. The $850 million that Vol 3 took in at the box office is a significant carrot for Marvel to return to the well, even though Gunn doesn't own the characters. Bob Iger's declaration that Disney is cutting back on Marvel releases suggests that only the most commercially successful will get priority. Gunn has made it clear that he wanted to see the Guardians' story continued by another director. Both new faces and a range of previously revealed MCU characters should be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 4 cast. The team-up featuring Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Kai Zen's Phyla was first shown in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene. In addition to them, other Marvel characters, such as Moondragon or Nova, might team up.

Which original characters from Guardians will appear in a probable sequel?

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 4 will appear significantly different from those in the first three films. The likelihood of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ensemble making a comeback is low, particularly because Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña have both stated rather publicly that they are eager to finish their roles as Drax and Gamora in the MCU. Saldaña and Bautista have expressed their belief that Marvel should either recast the roles or let go of the characters.

Depending on how they felt the stories in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 concluded, Karen Gillan's return as Nebula and Pom Klementieff's return as Mantis will determine whether or not they do. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who play Rocket and Groot, respectively, along with the rest of the new Guardians squad, are the most likely to make a comeback. Naturally, casting new members would still be necessary. At least one original Guardian will make a comeback, according to the conclusion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if Vol. 4 doesn't happen. The MCU is expected to welcome Chris Pratt's "Legendary Star-Lord" back after he found himself back on Earth and reconciled with his grandfather. It's unclear how Star-Lord's MCU tale will proceed at this point. He may make a cameo in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or in a spin-off set on Earth, where he struggles with the philosophical dilemma of exchanging global adventures for somewhat strange neighbors.

There is no clear release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 4 as of now without an official announcement. Marvel Studios first introduced the franchise in August since it was thought to be a riskier movie. After gaining international recognition in May, the Guardians of the Galaxy characters were given priority release dates for both sequels. The earliest possible release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 4 is probably spring 2027, if not before. As a result, the movie would be included in Phase 7 and contribute to the MCU's new trajectory following Avengers: Secret Wars.

