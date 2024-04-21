American Idol Alums Pay Tribute To Grammy Award Winner Mandisa Post Her Demise Due To Unknown Causes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and depression

Grammy Award winner Mandisa breathed her last on April 18. The 47-year-old singer’s cause of death remains unknown. The K-Love media chief announced the unfortunate incident via social media, after which tributes started pouring in for the contemporary singer.

According to the representative of the musician, Mandisa Hundley was found dead in her home. Hundley’s co-contestants and judges from American Idol poured in their tributes for the singer via their social media accounts.

Who All Paid Tributes For Mandisa?

Soon after Mandisa’s news of passing away was out in the media, the reality show contestants and judges came forward to pay their tributes. Taylor Hicks, the winner of season 5 of American Idol, took to Instagram to share a few loving words for Mandisa.

He wrote, "Mandisa was a powerhouse vocalist on our season of Idol, and she graduated to a wonderful career in Gospel music." He added, "Better yet, she was a powerhouse person, and all of us will miss her dearly."

Paula Abdul, the judge of Mandisa's season, also shared a statement with People Magazine: "Her warmth and unwavering kindness towards everyone, even in the face of harsh criticism, was truly unmatched. Not only was she a beautiful person, but she was also a true powerhouse performer."

She continued, "I still think of her taking the stage during American Idol to perform her rendition of Chaka Khan's 'I'm Every Woman' and absolutely bringing the house down. I'll always remember her poise, grace, and dignity—and how could anyone forget those incomparable vocals! Wishing her family and those closest to her healing in remembering this radiant woman.”

Elliot Yamin, a fellow competitor of the Gospel singer, also posted a touching homage to Mandisa on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Sweet Mandisa! I don’t even know where to start because this one hits too close to home. I’m so deeply saddened to wake up to this news of your passing this morning! Mandisa was a constant beacon of light, hope, and positivity with/for EVERY single human she encountered. She was steadfast in living out her purpose through her faith and religion and touched so many people along the way.”

Mandisa’s Battle With Depression

In 2013, after losing a close friend to cancer, Mandisa slipped into depression. The singer disappeared from the public eye for four years and took therapy to get out of a dark phase.

Speaking of her battle with depression, Mandisa revealed to an entertainment portal, "I think so many people have struggled. Even people that we see in the Bible. The way that I see God address those people is not by saying; I'm so ashamed of you; I'm so disappointed but with love and grace. I think that's how we should respond to each other as well."

Mandisa Hundley was present at her Nashville home at the time of her death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

