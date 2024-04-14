Aoki Lee Simmons Posts a Cryptic Message Amid Break Up From Vittorio Assaf; Deets Here

Internet personality and youngest daughter of model and mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, posted on Instagram after her brief relationship with Vittorio Assaf, quoting a Chloë Sevigny interview from April 2023. It appears she's suggesting her parents, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, thoughts on her involvement with the 65-year-old restaurateur.

Chloë Sevigny remembered it as her year of socialising, living with five roommates in Brooklyn Heights after high school.

"I know it scared my mom a lot, but I kept in touch with her regularly, and my dad reassured her that there's more good than bad in the world," the Oscar nominee, Aoki added.

Sevigny mentioned her parents were concerned about drugs, but she never enjoyed them and has never tried cocaine.

Sevigny was talking about her parents, Janine Malinowski and H. David Sevigny. At that moment, Aoki expressed, "Her words are mine too."

Aoki Lee Simmon’s parents react to PDA pics with Vittorio Assaf

The Harvard graduate's parents made headlines for their reactions to PDA-filled photos of Aoki and Assaf's St. Barts trip published by Page Six last week.

Russell, 66, told TMZ on Monday that he won't fight against his youngest child's decisions but will give advice and unconditional love instead.

As for his ex-wife Kimora, 48, she posted a revealing video on Instagram Stories showing a mama bear protecting her cub, saying she was at her limit.

Later, the Baby Phat designer was labeled a "master deflector" for avoiding Aoki's controversial relationship and instead focusing on celebrating her daughter's modeling career.

Aoki posts cryptic Depresso Espresso amid headlines

"Congratulations to my daughter @aokileesimmons on her global campaign for @bcbgmaxazria," Kimora shared with her followers on Tuesday. "Stunning and beautiful!"

For her part, Aoki has been posting cryptic messages about feeling down amidst all the media attention.

A source exclusively told Page Six on Monday that Aoki and Assaf are completely finished. The source claimed that Aoki stated she was never in a relationship with the much-older man.

Aoki called Assaf her boyfriend in an Instagram Live video during their vacation, which worried some of her fans.

Aoki Lee Simmon’s parents, Kimora and Russell, also have a significant age difference of 19 years.

