Did Aoki Lee Simmons And Vittorio Assaf Split After Brief Relationship? Here's What Sources Claim

Within a week after upcoming model Aoki Lee Simmons and Serfaina Group founder Vittorio Assaf were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway at St. Barths, an insider has confirmed their split. Interestingly, the source marked the rumored affair was “never a thing.” Aoki and Vittorio grabbed the spotlight with their 44-year age gap.

Aoki is the daughter of model and fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons and businessman Russel Simmons. The source also revealed Kimora’s concerns over her 21-year-old daughter’s reported relationship with Assaf, 65.

Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf call it quits

While there was no official confirmation from the two personalities, People had verified that the duo was spending time together at St. Barths. Photos of them sharing an intimate moment were obtained by Page Six and went viral on the internet on April 2. Now, an insider told People that Aoki and Assaf are not together. "Not only is it 'over', it was never a thing," they said.

Moreover, the source disclosed the young model is learning her way around publicity, and her mother Kimora was not convinced by Aoki’s alleged relationship with the 65-year-old businessman. The source added, "Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult. However, Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through."

In contradiction to the above statement, another source told People on April 5 that Aoki and Assaf are “enjoying each other’s company” while vacationing on the Caribbean island. The photos that surfaced online from St. Barths showed Aoki sharing a kiss with the Serfina Group founder.

Aoki Lee Simmons’s thriving career

At the mere age of 21, the young model Aoki Lee Simmons has worked with top fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Kate Spade, and more. Besides, she graduated from Harvard at 20 years old alongside her Teen Vogue debut in 2023. She started her modeling career by featuring in her family-owned brands, Baby Phat and Just Fab as a child model. Whereas, her runway debut came with Pyer Mass Paris Couture.

Aoki strives to follow in her mother’s footsteps despite her academic qualifications as a classics scholar. She has already made her New York Fashion Week debut but the youngster's thriving career did not stop her from having “a plan.” She told Huffington Post in June 2023, “I decided from a young age, I wanted to go to Harvard, Yale, or Princeton, much like Blair from ‘Gossip Girl’. I do this thing where I’m like, ‘I want to have a plan.’ And everyone’s like, ‘Thank you for your 85th five-year plan.’ They’re like, ‘No model has an eight-year plan. Please calm down.’”

However, Aoki revealed that she initially turned down a modeling opportunity in her freshman year. A Harvard alumna, who was associated with a modeling agency's entry-level PR and marketing role, had contacted her through the university directory. Aoki responded to her with a plain 'No.' Regardless, life came full circle as she eventually pursued fashion and is looking to carve out a path of her own.

