Who Is Vittorio Assaf? Know More About Restaurateur Amid Dating Rumors With Model Aoki Lee Simmons

Model Aoki Lee Simmons has set about on a new voyage of romance in her love ship with Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf. The duo were spotted vacationing and engaging in PDA in St. Barths earlier this week. Now, a source confirmed the 21-year-old model and Harvard graduate’s romance with Assaf.

The source shared that Aoki, daughter of fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, is “enjoying” Assaf’s company holidaying at her family’s favorite destination, St. Barths. They also revealed that Aoki and Assaf first met on the Caribbean Island. "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company,” the source told People.

Following their dating rumors, the 65-year-old restaurateur is trending online due to his love affair with 44 years younger girlfriend Aoki. Here is all we know about Vittorio Assaf.

Vittorio Assaf: Business and past relationships

The Italian restaurateur is one of the two founders of Serafina Restaurant Group. He partnered with his friend Fabio Granato and developed the business idea while they were lost at sea, per Page Six. The interesting story unfolds with the two friends getting stranded on a boat ride on Hampton Bays, outside of New York, after one of the sails snapped due to strong winds. Assaf and Granato waited until the next day until a helicopter discovered them helpless amidst the sea. Getting stranded in the middle of nowhere inspired the idea of serving the world the best Italian pizza and pasta, in 1994.

The following year they established their first restaurant Serafina Fabulous Pizza on the Upper East Side of New York City. The eatery’s success encouraged the founders to establish it into a chain of restaurants across three continents. “At 4 years old I started cooking with my grandmother at her Wednesday night dinner parties for 40 to 50 people. By the age of 12, my grandmother was getting older and I took over the duty of cooking for all the guests by myself. From there, it was easy to gain the knowledge of the culinary world,” Assaf once told Natfluence.

Vittorio Assaf was married to Swedish model and socialite Charlotte Bonstrom for 20 years before splitting up in 2021. Bonstrom had an affair with her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier, and wanted to remarry. Assaf told Page Six in 2021, “Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced — she wants to get remarried. [She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.” The ex-couple share two kids Vittorio Jr. and Valentina.

Assaf briefly dated model Nya Gatbel after the divorce but the ex-couple were speculated to have split before his health scare in 2023 as the media couldn’t spot her beside him while the restaurateur was hospitalized for a week in Italy.

Vittorio Assaf sparks dating rumors with Aoki Lee Simmons

On 2nd April 2024, Assaf was captured kissing the star model during their romantic vacation at St. Barths. Within days of dating rumors, their love affair has been the subject of public scrutiny due to their massive age gap of 44 years. Aoki posed for pictures as the Serfina founder clicked her from different angles.

Aoki sported an olive-green bikini with her curls covering most of her face while Assaf was photographed shirtless, donning a pair of light-blue patterned swim trunks in the viral photos of the duo obtained by Page Six. They were seen sharing a kiss on one of the serene white sand beaches of St. Barths.

