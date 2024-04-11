Are Chris Rock and Amber Rose Dating? Rapper Has The Perfect Reply; READ

Amber Rose, the 40-year-old model and entrepreneur, recently found herself at the center of dating rumors after being photographed with actor and comedian Chris Rock, 59, in New York City last December. Speculations about their relationship status began swirling, prompting Rose to address the rumors head-on during an exclusive interview with ET's Deidre Behar.

Amber Rose addressed her dating rumors with Chris Rock

Rose wasted no time in setting the record straight about her outing with Chris Rock. She clarified that it was not a romantic date but rather a casual meeting between longtime friends. Explaining the nature of their relationship, Rose stated, as retrieved via ET , "It was not [a date]. I've been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he's hilarious. And that's our friendship. Just friendship."

Addressing the photographs that sparked the rumors, Rose emphasized that their interaction was purely platonic. "We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes," she noted, highlighting the pitfalls of paparazzi scrutiny. Further Rose revealed that Rock is pretty good with sharing fun "relationship advice” as he is single now.

Despite her high-profile encounters with celebrities, Rose disclosed that she is content with her single life and focused on raising her children. "I'm definitely not looking for nothing. I'm definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule," she exclaimed.

Amber Rose revealed that she is good friends with Sandara Bullock

Expanding on her connections within the entertainment industry, Rose revealed that she maintains close friendships with other A-list celebrities, including Sandra Bullock. Rose explained that their bond is strengthened through their children, who are close friends. "I'm close friends with Tom Arnold, our kids play together. I'm close friends with Sandra Bullock, our kids play together," Rose stated.

Rose further added that his son and Bullock’s daughter are constantly video calling each other, as she highlighted her love for The Blind Side star. "I love Sandra. She's amazing. She's the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They're on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra,” Rose shared.

Amber Rose's candid interview not only dispelled the rumors surrounding her alleged romance with Chris Rock but also offered insight into her genuine friendships with other celebs in the industry.

