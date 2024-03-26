25th Mark Twain Prize: Chris Rock, Regina Hall, Dave Chapelle And More Honor Recipient Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize on Sunday at the Kennedy Center. Hart received the American Humor Award in recognition of his years-long contributions to the Hollywood film industry. Hart turned emotional while thanking his parents and family in the acceptance speech. Dave Chepelle, Chris Rock, Regina Hall, and other industry friends and colleagues were among those who cheered on the comedian from the VIP panel.

What Did The Celebrities Say About Kevin Hart?

The celebrities from Hollywood honored Kevin Hart with their gracious words. Regina Hall, co-star of Hart, shared, “Kevin really cares about the quality of the check. Not the product—honestly, some of that stuff is pretty bad, but the man knows how to get PAID!” Chris Rock, who was also present on the stands of the Kennedy Center, joked, "The best acting Kevin Hart has ever done is because... he had to act like he had less money than Bryan Cranston."

Jerry Seinfield also joined the streak, as he said, "If you look at Kevin Hart's career, it doesn't look like it was that hard to do.” Dave Chappelle added, "You remind me... why I love comedy so much. I am honoured to know somebody like you. I really wish you had come when I won this award." Many praised and paid tribute to the actor-comedian for his comic timing and the roles he has portrayed in the movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Masked Singer Season 11: Kevin Hart Stuns Nick Cannon; Comes As a Surprise Contestant The Book

Kevin Hart’s Acceptance Speech

While receiving the award, Kevin Hart gave an emotional acceptance speech dedicated to his family. He said, “I didn’t start doing what I was doing to get awards. I just fell in love with the idea of comedy. “Take my mom away, and I don’t have an idea of what I want or who I want to be. Later, he addressed his children, visibly choked up: “I breathe for you. I live for you.” He further added, “Sometimes, a gamble is the best way to define what will be you or ultimately become the best version of you. I found more ways to amplify it and get bigger and better.”

Before Hart, notable comedians from the business such as Adam Sandler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, and Ellen DeGeneres have been given the honor.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Acceptance Speech As He Receives 25th Mark Twain Prize For American Humor