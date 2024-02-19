People's Choice Awards 2024: Chris Rock Wins Best Comedy Act For Selective Outrage

In a star-studded evening that celebrated the voices of the people, comedian Chris Rock won the 49th People's Choice Awards for Best Comedy Act with his critically acclaimed special Selective Outrage.

A night of recognition

The 49th People's Choice Awards, held amid the glitz and glamor of Hollywood's awards season, featured fan-favorite stars from music, television, and film taking center stage. The ceremony, held in Santa Monica and broadcast on NBC, E!, and Peacock, was a celebration of popular sentiment, with winners determined solely by public online votes in 45 different categories.

Chris Rock's triumph

Despite stiff competition, Chris Rock's Selective Outrage stood out and earned him the prestigious title of Best Comedy Act. The special, known for its incisive humor and social commentary, struck a chord with audiences, propelling Rock back to the top of the comedy scene.

Following the massive success of Selective Outrage on streaming platforms, Rock's People's Choice Award win is yet another feather in his cap. The special not only received critical acclaim but also set a new streaming record, cementing Rock's position as a comedic powerhouse.

According to Nielsen data, Selective Outrage topped the streaming charts, garnering a staggering 798 million viewing minutes in its first week on Netflix. Rock's special captivated audiences around the world, breaking previous records and cementing his reputation as one of comedy's top performers.

A legacy of laughter

Throughout his illustrious career, Chris Rock has left an indelible mark on the comedy scene. From his early stand-up routines to his iconic film and television roles, Rock's wit and charm have captivated audiences for generations.

With Grammy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Golden Globe nominations, Rock continues to push the boundaries of comedy while remaining true to his roots. His win at the People's Choice Awards demonstrates his enduring popularity and influence in the entertainment industry.

As another memorable evening in Hollywood comes to an end, Chris Rock's triumph at the 49th People's Choice Awards shows the power of laughter and the enduring appeal of his comedic genius.

