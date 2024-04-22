Will Smith To Address Oscars slap ahead of his Comeback

As soon as we say the name, Will Smith, our mind visualizes the slap controversy that took place at the Oscars 2022. That incident prompted the whole Hollywood industry to cancel the actor ahead of his big movie comeback and now that he is returning, reports tell us that Smith is finally ready to talk about the infamous Slapsgate incident so that he can move on and return to the big screen properly.

Will Smith’s Work Stunted Post The Oscar Slapsgate Controversy

The acclaimed actor known for his versatile performances is all set to make a significant return. After months of reflection and judgments of the audience, the star is ready to reignite his acting career with Bad Boys 4.

We cannot forget that before this controversy became big, Smith had been a part of several great films like King Richard and Emancipation. Nevertheless, everything changed for Smith after the 2022 Academy Awards when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke at Jade Pinkett Smith. After the incident, productions hesitated to work with Will according to several reports and now the actor seems finally ready to address this issue.

Smith’s PR Team In Action

A little birdie tells us that The Emancipation Star is ready with his redemption story for the audience as his movie Bad Boys 4 is going to be released in June this year. The fans can expect a big PR push where we might see Smith talking about the infamous incident on major talk shows. It seems like the PR team has pulled up their socks and is ready to run to make Smith’s release not be affected by the Academy Awards incident.

There are also sources that said, “the slap is still a bit of an elephant in the room and Will is going to tackle it head-on. He is booked to appear on a number of big US TV shows." They continued by adding that the audience loves a redemption story and Will definitely has worked on himself.

Despite all that he has faced in the aftermath of the Slapsgate controversy, Smith remains determined to reclaim his position as a powerhouse performer and box office draw. With a new & clean slate of exciting projects on the horizon, he is ready to reclaim his position as a blockbuster actor in the Hollywood industry.

