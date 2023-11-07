Life to The Proposal: Top 7 movies where Ryan Reynolds' shines in serious roles

There are several factors that contribute to Ryan Reynolds' success; talent and affability are essential, but so is his decision to never take himself too seriously. He frequently appears to be having a good time, and his joy is contagious. Reynolds' success seemed inevitable, but finding the proper project took time. He's been a good sport about the "Green Lantern" jokes, an early attempt to make him a celebrity. But Reynolds isn't just coasting on his great appeal; he has made several daring, dangerous choices in films that may have gone unnoticed.

Ryan Reynolds is hard to beat when it comes to effortless charisma and sharp wit. Even though the Vancouver-born actor is generally unrivaled in those areas, it took him a while to establish himself as a legitimate movie star. We've compiled a brief Top 6 list of Ryan Reynolds' top flicks and performances throughout his career. These are Reynolds' best performances, ranging from dramas to rom-coms to high-octane action thrillers.

Ryan Reynolds as Rory Adams in Life

This thrilling science fiction horror film follows a six-person crew aboard the International Space Station who receives groundbreaking proof that there may be life on Mars. As the engineer, Reynolds has a fantastic relationship with the rest of the crew.

While the normally lighthearted actor has been in several science fiction films, his portrayal of a person stuck on a space station with a hazardous and enigmatic life form is one of his most dramatic parts.

Ryan Reynolds as Paul Conroy in Buried

Reynolds played a man who is ambushed by a band of militants while driving a civilian truck in this tense picture. He woke up in a casket with a lighter and a smartphone, unsure if help would arrive in time.

If life was his most intense part, Buried rivals it in terms of tension and dread. Reynolds portrayed Paul, the driver, as someone on the verge of death, fighting his worries and mounting anxiousness.

Ryan Reynolds as Will Hayes in Definitely, Maybe

Reynolds portrayed the recently divorced father of a younger daughter, Maya, in this romantic comedy. The plot revolved around him telling her about his love life before marriage and having her guess which one was her mother.

Despite the fact that this role is more akin to Reynolds’ extremely comical, considerably less serious performances, he portrayed this loving, dedicated father with all the enthusiasm of a caring father attempting to participate in raising his kid and getting through his divorce from his wife.

Ryan Reynolds as Richard Messner in Smokin’ Aces

Smokin' Aces is a suspenseful thriller about a man pursued by a mafia gang after providing evidence to the authorities and agreeing to testify in court. Predictably, the FBI was then faced with a surge of hitmen.

As one of the FBI agents, Ryan Reynolds provided one of his best performances. Though there was little levity in this picture, Reynolds played a serious, stern agent who fought at every opportunity to keep their witness alive.

Ryan Reynolds as Gabriel in The Nines

The Nines was a psychological thriller divided into three parts about three separate individuals who began to investigate the causes of weird occurrences in their lives, which occasionally crossed paths.

Even more confusing, Reynolds plays all three of these men. He played a disturbed actor under house arrest, a television writer whose exciting pilot was recently produced, and a videogame designer who abandons his wife and daughter following a vehicle breakdown. His portrayal of these characters is infused with the gravity of individuals trapped in perplexing, unexpected situations.

Ryan Reynolds as One in 6 Underground

This action-thriller followed six people as they staged their own deaths before banding together to defeat a brutal dictator. 6 Underground was undoubtedly one of Ryan Reynolds' best films, as he played the group's leader.

Reynolds played a millionaire philanthropist who, despite being a successful inventor of rare-earth magnets, faked his own death to join this vigilante gang.

Ryan Reynolds as Andrew Paxton in The Proposal

This romantic comedy, The Proposal, was about a successful editor who was set to be deported from the United States and sent back to Canada, so she duped her assistant into marrying her so she could stay.

While this was still a comedy role that portrayed Ryan Reynolds' regular character, his role was significantly more serious than his previous comedic roles. Reynolds handled the emotions of a young guy struggling to be successful in his competitive field and overcame his father's judgment in his portrayal of the assistant thrown into the situation.

