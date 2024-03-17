Amber Rose, Kanye West's former girlfriend, recently spoke out about her contributions to Kanye's album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, claiming she played a significant role in securing Nicki Minaj's appearance on the song Monster.

Amber Rose claims Kanye West owes her $20 Million

Amber Rose asserted in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that she didn't receive proper recognition or compensation for her involvement. She said, “I don’t think I got credit for that, I mean, I didn’t do it for credit. And that’s not to take — Nicki, she’s amazing when it comes to writing raps. Like, I’ve seen it in person. It’s a sight to see.”

However, Rose expressed disappointment over not receiving financial compensation for her contributions. She claimed that she should have been paid $20 million for her involvement in the album, including the use of her likeness in promotional materials and a wax figure without her consent.

She said in the interview, “I should’ve got $ 20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing. I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs, and the wax figure.”

Amber Rose discusses her 2016 controversial social media post

In addition to discussing her role in Kanye's album, Rose addressed her controversial social media post from 2016 regarding Kanye's alleged bedroom preferences. In the post, she wrote caption at the time, “Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.

Rose explained that her tweet was a response to Kanye's claims of ownership over her and her child with Wiz Khalifa. She found Kanye's statements absurd and used her tweet to highlight the absurdity of his claims.

When asked about the tweet by Lee in the interview, Rose clarified, “It wasn’t meant to be a factual statement. But he said he owns my child! He said if it wasn’t for him, Wiz would have never met me and had a child so then in turn he owns my child."

She added, “That’s fucking crazy! You don’t own my child but you miss my fingers in your ass. So that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”

Kanye responded to Rose's tweet at the time, denying her allegations and emphasizing his commitment to his wife, Kim Kardashian. Despite their past differences, Kanye and Rose have moved on, with Kanye stating that they remain respectful towards each other.

