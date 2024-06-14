Are George Clooney And Amal Living 'Separate Lives'? Source Shares Update on Couple's Relationship

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. However, reportedly, not all is well in their romantic life. A source recently revealed that their years-long marriage is allegedly under pressure.

The insider mentioned that the couple are supposedly living 'separate lives,' noting that they might have been finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their relationship because they are both very dedicated to their work. Read on for further details.

A source claims George Clooney and Amal Clooney might be living 'separate lives'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are an ideal couple who often give fans couple goals by supporting each other and making head-turning appearances together on red carpets.

According to reports, the pair were first introduced in 2013 through a mutual friend over dinner at Clooney’s home in Italy. After dating for over a year, they tied the knot in September 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice.

However, things might be tense between the couple, as a source recently told In Touch that the actor will soon reportedly move to New York for at least a year to star on Broadway, which is 4,000 miles away from their family home in Lake Como, Italy.

ALSO READ: Who are George Clooney's children? Exploring twins' lives as the actor reveals they have completely different personalities

The insider further adds the couple has allegedly started to 'crack under pressure', noting that most of the day, they are 'living separate lives' and spending time in different worlds due to their busy work schedules.

Advertisement

The source told the outlet, “They are both hardcore workaholics, so it’s like they’re in their own little bubble,” adding, “They are in two very different worlds 90 percent of the day. They’re leading separate lives.”

Clooney and his wife's busy schedules have reportedly strained their relationship, as the source explained, they only allegedly get to spend time together when they're on vacation, noting, "But when you live in Lake Como, the urge to actually take a vacation doesn’t come up that often."

ALSO READ: What Is George Clooney's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Actor's Wealth And Fortune

George Clooney recalls how he and Amal initially tried to hide their marriage plans

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney recalled how he and Amal initially tried to keep their wedding plans a secret. However, when people figured it out, the actor said, they decided they shouldn't hide their marriage.

Clooney explained that while they were sitting in the boat, he realized they shouldn't hide their wedding. So, they decided to stand up and wave to everyone, saying, "I was like, ‘You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn’t be ashamed of this.’ And we got up and waved.”

Advertisement

George Clooney and his loving wife, Amal Clooney, have been married since 2014. The couple are proud parents to their two children, Ella and Alexander.