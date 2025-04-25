Stalking the Stars: Chilling Details Revealed in Letters Sent to Taylor Swift from Her Stalker in New Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence and psychotic behavior.

The new episode of Stalking the Star is out and has revealed chilling details mentioned in the letters sent out to Taylor Swift by her stalker, Eric Swarbrick. According to the media reports, the stalker sent nearly 40 letters to the pop icon before going to prison. Swarbrick's content in the letters eventually turned darker and more disturbing.

In the docuseries, Eric's brother, Matthew Swarbrick, revealed the details mentioned in the letters and expressed his disappointment over not being able to get his brother some psychiatric help. As Matthew began reading the letters, he also explained that there was confusing content in the initially penned notes. He shared, "The first one is not threatening, just strange."

Swarbrick further added, "But just a few months later, one of his letters references 'I have one goal in mind, to push Taylor to kill herself for knowingly abandoning me to my mother.'"

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Eric would send out the letters personally to the musician's label and ask the CEO to introduce him to the Bad Karma singer.

The stalker also took aim at the music label, and in one of the notes, Eric wrote, "I'll be the cultural sword that runs through her heart." He mentioned in another, "Give her my letters or I'm gonna kill myself. And I'm also gonna kill her, by the way."

Eric's brother revealed in the episode that he wasn't aware that the stalker had visited Swift's office and delivered the letters with explicit content. Speaking of Swarbrick's childhood, Matthew shared, "In high school, he was popular, he led worship, he played guitar, and he was very outgoing. I didn't see any signs at all. There was nothing that was a red flag."

Further in the episode of the Discovery docuseries, Matthew admitted that he figured out that his brother needed help, but wasn't sure where to turn for treatment.

