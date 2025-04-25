Kanye West and Bianca Censori Explore S*x Store in Spain Amid Separation Rumors: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently seen in Palma, Mallorca, at an erotic boutique. The couple, who have been surrounded by split rumors in recent months, spent nearly an hour inside the store browsing and making purchases, reportedly for a music video scheduled to be shot in Spain.

Employees of the store told TMZ that West initially entered the shop alone, but he soon left and returned with Censori. Both were seen browsing clothing and accessories, however, they didn't buy s*x toys or explicit items. The rapper attempted to stay under the radar, dressed in a black hoodie, but paparazzi captured the outing.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the two were seen dining at an Indian restaurant in the Mallorcan town of Santanyi. According to reports, the couple arrived on the island by private jet, accompanied by security and West’s manager. Restaurant owner Sarbjit Singh told Diario de Mallorca that the couple enjoyed a quiet evening.

“I didn’t know who he was. We get very busy on weekends, and I thought he was just a regular customer. Then it turned out he wasn’t: it was Kanye West,” Singh said, adding that the pair enjoyed a chicken madras and mango lassi.

According to reports, the pair briefly parted ways earlier this year. The rumors of their split spread like wildfire when Ye previewed a song named after Censori on DJ Akademiks' stream.

In the unreleased track, Ye admitted that Censori left him after one of his controversial social media rants. "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he sings in the song. "My baby, she ran away / But first, she tried to get me committed / She's having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Advertisement

Despite the tensions hinted at in the music, recent public appearances suggest the couple has reconciled. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022. Ye was previously married to reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal Calls JK Rowling 'Heinous Loser' for Celebrating UK Supreme Court's Gender Ruling