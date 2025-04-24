Pedro Pascal Calls JK Rowling 'Heinous Loser' for Celebrating UK Supreme Court's Gender Ruling

Pedro Pascal is not happy with JK Rowling's insensitive reaction to the UK Supreme Court's landmark ruling, which states that trans women are not legally women. He called the Harry Potter series writer a "heinous loser" on an Instagram post from activist Tariq Ra'ouf calling for a boycott of all future Harry Potter projects.

In Tariq Ra'ouf's post, he said, "It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails...because that awful disgusting s**t, that has consequences."

The actor's comment on the post read, "Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior."

Pascal, whose sister Lux came out as a transgender woman four years ago, also showed his support for the transgender community by wearing a T-shirt with a slogan that read, "Protect The Dolls" at the premiere of Thunderbolts in London on Tuesday.

Back in 2021, when Pedro's sister came out of the closet, the actor said that he's fiercely protective of Lux. However, he also admitted that she is a powerful personality and doesn't need to rely on him for support, adding, "I need her more than she needs me."

Earlier this year, Pedro extended his support for the transgender community and shared in a social media post that a world without trans people has never existed and never will. He further added that he thinks it's vile, small, and pathetic to terrorise the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.

JK Rowling's reaction came after the UK Supreme Court clarified that "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 means biological sex and the term "women" refers only to biological women. The author reportedly helped fund the women's rights campaign group, which brought the Supreme Court case.

After the verdict, she shared a photo online from her USD 150 million superyacht puffing a cigar in celebration.

Several actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, have distanced themselves from Rowling and spoken out in support of the transgender community.

