‘This is my responsibility…’: Nani embraces a fan at HIT 3 promotions as latter approaches actor with film script

Nani is all geared up for the release of his movie HIT: The Third Case on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the actor, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, appeared for promotions in Kochi, where a heartwarming instance took place.

During his interaction with fans, an ardent follower of Nani and an aspiring filmmaker approached him with a synopsis of his film script, revealing that he has also made a short film. In a good gesture, Nani asked the organisers to let the fan get on stage and receive the synopsis, promising him to read it on his flight back.

As per Indian Today, the actor said, “Today, on my way, I will read it. Or once I get on the flight, I will spend some time. I will watch the YouTube short also. This is my job. This is my responsibility - not for you, I'll do it for me.”

Continuing on the same, the Dasara actor said, “Good luck, all the very best. Be with the same passion. I can see your heart is beating fast. I can see your love for cinema. If you continue this, if not for me, someone else will. You will reach the place you want to reach.”

Coming to the movie, HIT: The Third Case is an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film, which is part of the HIT Universe, will mark the third installment with Nani playing the lead role of Arjun Sarkaar.

The film focuses on the story of a violent police officer who is assigned to lead the investigation into serial killers responsible for several murders. With Nani in the lead, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Nani is next set to be part of the movie The Paradise, helmed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.

