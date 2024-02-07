What Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song? NFL Star Reveals He Listens to It ‘Every Single Day’

Travis Kelce is scoring big both on and off the field. Apart from his gridiron glory, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end has found love in the arms of Taylor Swift. Now, Kelce has a new favorite track from her repertoire – Anti-Hero.

In a recent press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce confessed that it has become a daily soundtrack for him.

Previously, he expressed his fetish for Swift's hit, Blank Space.

"'Blank Space' was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line," Kelce shared in an interview with WSJ. Magazine back in November 2023.

It is not just Travis Kelce who is head over heels in love with Taylor Swift. The pop icon herself seems equally smitten with Kelce.

During a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she playfully tweaked the lyrics of her song Karma to give a shout-out to Travis Kelce. She changed the original line to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Taylor Swift's Sideline Support

Taylor Swift has been a dedicated supporter on the sidelines. She attended 12 Chiefs games this season, which includes Kansas City's win over the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. Chiefs versus Ravens pulled in a record-breaking 55 million viewers for an AFC Championship.

Travis Kelce’s Absence at Grammys

Travis Kelce couldn't make it to the Grammys due to Super Bowl 2024 preparations. However, he wished to be there for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and cheer her on for every award she's nominated for.

Taylor Swift rocked the 2024 Grammy Awards. She snagged the Album of the Year trophy for Midnights. She also nailed the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Midnights. Taylor just keeps on slaying the music game!

During her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, Taylor Swift announced her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. It is set to be released on April 19, 2024, during the NFL off-season.

