'Art Is Our Love Language': Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Wants To Collaborate With Channing Tatum On More Films After Blink Twice

Zoe Kravitz recently shared her experience directing her latest psychological thriller, Blink Twice. She also revealed what it was like watching her partner, Channing Tatum, play a dark character in the film and shared that she hopes to work with him on more projects. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Zoe Kravitz opened up about making Blink Twice and shared her experience teaming up with her fiancé Channing Tatum on the project. When asked if she would consider collaborating with Tatum on more projects, Kravitz told the publication that she "hopes so," mentioning that "art is their love language" and that they love discussing, experiencing, and supporting each other’s work.

The Divergent actress added that it was "awesome" to watch Tatum play the dark character Slater King, noting that he did a "good" job and "as an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do.’ And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story.”



According to the official synopsis, Blink Twice follows Slater King, a tech billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala. He soon invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation to his private island. While everyone is enjoying the trip, strange things start to happen, and Frida begins to question her reality as she realizes something is wrong with this place. However, she’ll have to uncover the truth "if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Kravitz further admitted that she struggled with self-doubt while directing her first feature film. The actress told the outlet that after the first day of filming, she felt overwhelmed and unsure, explaining that the editing process was also challenging, with the movie not coming together for a long time.

She added that the process felt like a cycle of good and bad days, recalling how Tatum would ask, "Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?"

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum recently praised Zoe Kravitz for co-writing and directing the psychological thriller. In an interview with Consequence, Tatum said he isn't sure if directing was a planned move for her, but he believed it was something she had to admit to herself that directing was “always what she was supposed to do."

Blink Twice is now out in theaters. The movie also features Naomi Ackie, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment, Levon Hawke, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, and Kyle MacLachlan.