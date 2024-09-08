Ashley Tisdale Announces Birth Of Her Second Child With Husband Christopher French; Reveals Newborn's Name

Ashley Tisdale recently announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Christopher French, on 6 September 2024. The High School Musical actress and her husband confirmed in March that they are expecting their second kid. The couple are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris, whom they welcomed in March 2021. Read on further to know more details!

Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Friday. The couple shared the thrilling news on Instagram, as they posted an adorable black and white picture featuring her, Jupiter, and French hands, gently holding the hand of their newborn.

In the caption, Tisdale also revealed the name of her newborn, "Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24," the actress wrote.

In March, the Amateur Night actress first announced that she was pregnant with her second baby and shared photos of herself alongside her husband while embracing her growing baby bump.

Tisdale, who has been married to Christopher since 2014, previously opened up about the challenges she faced during the last few weeks of her second pregnancy on her Instagram Story in August. As per People magazine, she revealed, "I'm exhausted. I'm ready to have this baby, but not ready. I still need to wallpaper the room and get everything organized, so don't come yet!"

The actress also mentioned she had been sick for three weeks with "adenovirus," which turned into a sinus infection, expressing that these issues had made her even more ready for the baby to arrive. She revealed that her whole body hurt, saying, "I literally can't wait to get that baby out."

Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale previously shared her thoughts about having another baby in a TikTok video. According to the magazine, Tisdale admitted that her experience with "postpartum depression" after her first child made her anxious about going through it again.

She expressed her fear of facing the same challenges with the second pregnancy, noting that her "doctor said that it’s interesting that on the second, your hormones just adjust so much faster. It wasn’t so much that I was depressed, I just had a lot of anxiety."

The actress explained that while she and her daughter Jupiter were "thrilled," she was "very nervous" and had many fears at the beginning, questioning if she could handle it again, saying, "Oh my gosh, can I do this again? Can I physically do this again? Can I mentally do this again?"

