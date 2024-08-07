'Too Tired': Mom-To-Be Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About The Struggles Of Third Trimester

Ashley Tisdale has been pretty vocal about the issues she is going through in her third trimester. As a part of the Instagram Stories, she posted about her bad experiences, such as acid reflux, swollen feet, sleepless nights, and tiredness. However, Tisdale is trying to remain optimistic, keep fighting, and recall that she is almost through this pregnancy phase.

“You forget what the end of pregnancy feels like,” Tisdale wrote while sharing a clip of herself appearing fed up and shaking her head.

“Acid reflux, everything hurts, feet are starting to swell, and insomnia. I'm trying to remind myself I'm almost there, but I'm too tired to believe that,” she added.

“This third trimester is putting me through it,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it, but then it’s met with this...”

In June, she also listed problems with sleep: discomfort and congestion that caused difficulty in going to sleep. However, the strict macro-initiated regime continues to challenge Tisdale the most as she gets ready for the birth of her second child with her husband, Christopher French.

Ashley Tisdale recently held a baby shower on July 29th, and while dancing, she seemed very happy, although she had complications with pregnancy. In the capacity of the targeted audience, she shared some of the photos from the event and stated how much it was pleasant to have this since she did not have this with her first child.

Appearing with her daughter Jupiter Iris, 3, as they sat together on white chairs in one photo, Tisdale wrote, "I didn’t get to do a baby shower with my first, so this was so, so special to celebrate with all my favorite people. Thanks for all the love and support in so many precious moments."

The shower, organized with the help of The Honest Company and Target, saw Tisdale in a white mini dress that hugged her baby bump. Other photos included her daughter Jupiter Iris exploring with joy, and her husband Christopher French, 42, dancing during the occasion.

