‘My Whole Body Hurts': Ashley Tisdale Shares Health Update During Final Phase Of Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is feeling “exhausted” as she navigates the final phase of her pregnancy. The Disney alum, now in her third trimester, shared the challenges of this period in a recent Instagram update.

Tisdale opened up about her struggles, revealing she has been sick for three weeks and has a lot to complete before welcoming her second child. She and her husband, Christopher French, are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, August 16, the 39-year-old actress confessed her impatience to give birth. “My whole body hurts and I literally can’t wait to get that baby out,” she wrote.

She also discussed the tasks she needs to finish before the baby arrives, including setting up new wallpaper for the nursery and getting everything organized. Despite her preparations, Tisdale admitted to mixed feelings about being ready: “I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready,” she said.

Adding to her challenges, Tisdale has been battling a sinus infection caused by adenovirus for the past three weeks. Reflecting on the final stretch of pregnancy, she acknowledged how tough it can be, encouraging other mothers to give birth.

ALSO READ: Fargo Star Lamorne Morris Shares Adorable Clip Of Daughter Making 'Fun' Of Him Crying Over Emmy Nominations; WATCH

ALSO READ: ‘That's the Sign of a Good Relationship': Ryan Reynolds Talks About Deadpool & Wolverine Releasing With Blake Lively's It Ends With Us

She mentioned that this might be why “they make the last month this hard, so you’re willing to throw yourself into something that would normally be so scary, but you do it anyway.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Headstrong singer showcased her baby bump in Instagram photos, humorously comparing the third trimester to an Olympic sport in her caption.

Tisdale and her husband, composer Christopher French, are excited to expand their family from three to four. The couple got engaged at the top of the Empire State Building in 2013 and married in a private ceremony the following year, as reported by People.

In addition, Tisdale’s High School Musical co-star and bridesmaid, Vanessa Hudgens, is also expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. When a fan noted the coincidence, Tisdale expressed her excitement, saying it was “very cool” that they were both pregnant at the same time and shared her enthusiasm for Hudgens’ “new chapter” in life.

ALSO READ: 'I Want To Be Brought Back': Heather Graham Talks About The Uncertain Fate Of Her Character Annie Blackburn In Twin Peaks