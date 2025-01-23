Author Colleen Hoover Deactivates Her Instagram Handle Amid Justin Baldioni’s & Blake Lively’s Controversial Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sexual harassment.

It appears that the author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, took a big step that turned everyone’s heads. She seemingly deactivated her Instagram account as the scandalous legal war between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, along with Ryan Reynolds, goes on, per The Daily Mail.

Now, the individuals who go to her page on the aforementioned social media platform see the message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn't available” and not the pictures she had previously posted on her page.

As per the report, it is not clear when Hoover exactly seemingly deactivated her account but according to a thread on the Reddit platform, it was shared that she took this step on Tuesday, January 21.

This comes days after Jane The Virgin star reportedly filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively, her spouse, Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

As per The Daily Mail, Baldoni made this move after he previously filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, seeking USD 250 million for the Shallows actress's claims that accused him of sexual harassment and curating a smear campaign against her.

In December 2024, when the allegations against the Five Feet Apart director came ahead, the author of the aforementioned book openly voiced her support for the Age of Adeline star on Instagram.

She penned in the caption, “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met,” adding, “Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Along with her, the actress’s former co-actors from Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, America Ferrar, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel also only showcase their support for Lively.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

