Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Update: Salman Khan starrer stands at low Rs 166 crore after 8 days
Salman Khan’s Sikandar is heading for an unfortunate end. The AR Murugadoss directorial has grossed a sum of Rs 166 crore in the past 8 days.
Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, couldn’t turn out as per the expectations. The action drama met with negative audience reception and thus witnessed an outright rejection in cinemas.
Sikandar clocks Rs 166 crore in 8 days worldwide
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is struggling at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie grossed Rs 50 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office, but couldn’t maintain the much-needed momentum in the following days and fell flat on its fourth day.
As per estimates, the movie recorded a low 2nd Sunday, adding only Rs 8.50 crore to the tally. The worldwide gross collection of Sikandar now stands at slightly over Rs 165 crore mark.
Looking at the continuous downward trajectory, Sikandar is likely to wrap its global theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 180 crore mark. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik, Smita Patil, and others, the AR Murugadoss directorial turned out to be one of Salman Khan's biggest flops in the last 10-12 years.
Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 44.50 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 8.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 166.75 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Sikandar is playing in cinemas now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
