Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Jaya Bachchan gets annoyed at fans asking for pictures

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar’s demise left a void in the industry. The Indian film industry mourned the passing away of the legend on April 4, 2025. A day after his funeral, the late actor’s family hosted a prayer meet in remembrance of the senior star. At the event, Jaya Bachchan was seen getting angry at elderly fans asking for pictures. Check it out!

Celebs like Jaya Bachchan have a massive fan following with their admirers not missing any opportunity to get selfies with them. But Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet was definitely not the event to ask for pictures from the senior actress. Hence, when an elderly woman requested the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress for the same, she got annoyed.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Jaya Bachchan can be seen interacting with her industry friends at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet. This is when a woman taps her shoulder, asking her to pose for the camera held by her husband. While the couple was happy to see the Sholay actress at the event, Mrs. Bachchan wasn’t pleased with their request. Hence, she held the woman’s hand and asked them to go away.

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at fans asking for selfies at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet:

Apart from Jaya, actors like Aamir Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Esha Deol, Prem Chopra, David Dhawan, and many others arrived to pay their last respects to the departed soul. While talking fondly about the 87-year-old actor, who passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to heart-related complications, Aamir expressed regret on not meeting him.

The PK actor told the media that he knew about Manoj Ji’s deteriorating health and was constantly in touch with his son. But since he was not able to meet him before his demise, he will regret it throughout his life. Khan also called Kumar “one of the greatest filmmakers of India” and a “true son of the soil.”

