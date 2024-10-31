‘Back In The Saddle’: Armie Hammer Returns To Acting With New Western Film After Four-Year-Long Hiatus Due To Legal Controversies

Armie Hammer returns to acting after a long hiatus over his legal controversies. On Wednesday, October 30, posted a picture of himself in a cowboy hat while holding a movie script on his Instagram. Later, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hammer is set to star in an upcoming Western titled Frontier Crucible. "Back in the saddle," he captioned his post.

His mother Dru acknowledged her son’s efforts to start over with a motivating comment. "SOOOOO PROUD OF MY SON!!!! She wrote under his post. In another statement to THR, the film’s producer Dallas Sonnier shared how “pumped” he was to work with Hammer since 2022’s Death on the Nile.

The Call Me By Your Name actor will make a comeback to Hollywood three years after his film career stalled in 2021 after being accused of multiple allegations of physical and sexual abuse. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the actor for at least one alleged sexual assault in May 2023 due to lack of evidence.

After the legal troubles concluded, the actor launched his podcast series The Armie HammerTime Podcast to create an outlet to vent out and journal the chronicles of putting life back into its place. He got candid about his intention behind starting his podcast channel during the first episode which featured Tom Arnold.

"I've been gone for the last four years and now I'm back, you know," Hammer said. They also addressed past allegations which claimed that Hammer was interested in cannibalism and reflected on their sobriety journey.

“When something like this happens, we do all this work on ourselves not so that we can get the jobs back but so that we don't care if we get the jobs back," The Social Network said explaining where he was in life. In June, a source close to Hammer told PEOPLE that he is willing to win back his credibility and prove himself. "He doesn’t want to be seen as taking favors," the insider added at the time.