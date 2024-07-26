Bad Monkey Trailer: Vince Vaughn Deals With A Muder Mystery And Primate In The Upcoming Dramedy; Everything We Know So Far

Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence’s adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel, is finally premiering. Apple TV+ has set the release date for August 14 and dropped the first trailer on Wednesday. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series;

Vince Vaughn tries to solve a murder mystery in Bad Monkey trailer

This Florida-based dramedy mystery follows Andrew Yancy (played by Vince Vaughn), a former Miami P.D. detective who becomes a health inspector in the Florida Keys after being kicked off the force. The story kicks off when a tourist catches a human arm while fishing, leading Yancy into a murder mystery that he hopes will help him get his badge back.

The official synopsis of the Bad Monkey read, “Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.”

Who will star in the Bad Monkey series?

The cast includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith. John Ortiz appears as a special guest star, with Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence, making her TV debut, also guest-starring.

Advertisement

When does the Bad Monkey series release?

Bad Monkey premieres on August 14 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases until the finale on October 9. Apple TV+ aims to capitalize on this premiere, coming right after the success of their show Presumed Innocent, which has already been renewed for a second season. Both series were filmed before the 2023 strikes, ensuring a strong lineup for 2024.

Bad Monkey is Lawrence’s third series for Apple TV+, following the hit shows Ted Lasso and Shrinking. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Recently, Lawrence also sold a comedy starring Steve Carell to HBO.

Although Carl Hiaasen has written many mystery novels, Bad Monkey is his first TV adaptation. One of his children’s books, Hoot, was made into a movie in 2006.

ALSO READ: Stephen Baldwin Shares Cryptic Video After Daughter Hailey Bieber Reveals She Is ‘Not Super Close’ with Her Family