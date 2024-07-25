Stephen Baldwin Shares Cryptic Video After Daughter Hailey Bieber Reveals She Is ‘Not Super Close’ with Her Family

Stephen Baldwin, father of model Hailey Bieber, recently shared an unusual video on social media that has caught everyone's attention. This comes after Hailey's recent interview, in which she revealed that she is “not super close” with her family, surprising many of her fans online.

Stephen Baldwin shared a cryptic video

The actor took to his Instagram recently to share a video of himself in the moving car. He looked directly at the camera as the sunlight fell on his face.

Stephen kept on looking at the camera before giving a smirk and saying “I love you.” He captioned the video by writing, “Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today. I LOVE YOU.”

Many netizens are speculating that this video has something to do with his daughter, the Rhode founder, Hailey’s statement that she gave during her interview with W magazine.

She said that at this point she is “not super close” with her family as she feels like she is very “independent” and her own person. She added that she has now built her own family.

Although many comments were related to Hailey’s statement, other commentators shared positive messages under the actor’s post. Check out the post below.

Hailey Bieber reveals being secretive about her pregnancy

During the Rhode founder’s interview with the outlet, she revealed that she managed to keep her pregnancy secret for a long time. She is currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

The model expressed that she did not show a baby bump until she was six months pregnant, which is when she and her husband announced it publicly on social media.

She noted that she probably could have kept this secret until the end, but she didn’t want to endure the stress of hiding and wished to enjoy her pregnancy freely.

The entrepreneur added that being secretive about it did not feel good, and she desired the “freedom” to go out and enjoy her life.

During her interview, she also discussed receiving hateful messages from people, sharing that some do not want to believe that she is happy.

The model revealed that the early stages of her pregnancy were very “emotional” for her. She expressed to the outlet how much she loves this new life and questioned how she could possibly bring someone into the world amid all this.

