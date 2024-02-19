BAFTAs 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Big, Clinches Best Film Award

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer bags the maximum awards at the BAFTAs 2024, also ruling the Best Film category. The director and the cast members take over the stage to accept the award.

Oppenheimer gets its hands on the Golden Mask Award for the Best Film category. Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and others took the stage to accept the honor by defeating Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, who were quite ahead in the race. The trophy was accepted by the producer and wife of Nolan, Emma Thomas. In her acceptance speech, Thomas credited the director. She said, “I would not be up here on this stage if it wasn’t for our esteemed director, Chris. He is inspired and inspiring. He’s often infuriating. He’s always right. I’m always grateful to him for letting me come along for this ride." 

 

Oppenheimer At BAFTAs 2024

With 13 nominations on board, Oppenheimer led the race amongst all the others. Christopher Nolan’s film, apart from being a part of the Best Film category, had Cillian Murphy under Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt under the list of supporting roles. With the movie leading with 7 wins at the ceremony, ongoing at London’s Royal Festival Hall, it's Nolan who is the man of the night at BAFTAs. 

Christopher Nolan’s First BAFTA Win

Christopher Nolan won his first BAFTA award for Oppenheimer after being nominated twice in the previous years. Nolan won Best Director as well as Best Film at the award ceremony. The Dark Knight director was nominated for his films Inception and Dunkirk in the years 2010 and 2018. The director, however, had lost his trophies to The King’s Speech 14 years ago and to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in 2018. Oppenheimer is majorly nominated at the Academy Awards as well.

FAQ

Who is Christopher Nolan's wife?
Christopher Nolan is married to Emma Thomas.
How many movies has Nolan made?
Christopher Nolan has made 12 films.
