BAFTA Settles On A February Date For Their 2025 Edition; See Here

BAFTA has confirmed that next year’s award ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 16, which means the event will be conducted precisely two weeks before next year’s OSCAR ceremony, set for March 2, 2025.

The dates for the British awards will once again clash with the Berlin Film Festival, which is scheduled to run from February 13 to 23. This means that industry professionals will have to fly back from the German Capital on the film festival's first weekend.

BAFTA to take place amidst the Berlin Film Festival next year

BAFTA is yet to hand out confirmation over the locations of the awards ceremony, which took place at Royal Festival Hall in London this year, three weeks before the 2024 Oscar ceremony. Films like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and The Zone Of Interest made the biggest sweeps of the night.

Scheduling the ceremony before the Oscar helps the BAFTA maintain its position as one of the most important ceremonies amidst the award season and foreshadows Academy Award wins. This year's ceremony correctly foreshadowed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Oscar sweep, while snubs were maintained for Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Scorsese’s western drama failed to receive a nod at BAFTA and Oscars. In contrast, Barbie, a much-lauded film that also became the highest grosser of 2023, received only one Oscar, the Best Original Song Award for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.

How are the films nominated for the BAFTA awards?

The awards garner a national audience of about 3 million people on average. The ceremony, hosted by BBC One, received a peak audience of 3.8 million, the highest viewing number since 2020. The organization revealed that on the night of the award, there were about 20.6m video views on ceremony highlights on their official social media handles.

Around 7,800 British Film and Television Association members vote on BAFTA, which has three rounds: nominating films for the longlist, the final set of nominations, and the winners. BAFTA will announce next year's ceremony's timeline and eligibility details in the coming months.

