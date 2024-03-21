BAFTA TV Awards 2024: Black Mirror, Succession And The Crown Make The Cut; Check Full Nominations List

The BAFTA Awards 2024 were already a big success after some big names took that beautiful trophy home. However, the Television awards of BAFTA that has been awarded annually once since 1955, will be undergoing its 69th edition this year. The last year saw some great shows, whether related to Royalty, spies, sci-fi and lots more. Comedy shows also kept their bars high in 2023. Naturally these shows will get included on the nominations list too. Who all are competing for the British Academy Television Awards in 2024? Find the entire nominees list here.

Drama Series:

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Limited Drama:

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

International:

The Bear (Disney+)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actress:

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading Actor:

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme:

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One)

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme:

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video)

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)

Supporting Actor:

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Supporting Actress:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Entertainment Performance:

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1)

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs… (Sky Max)

Scripted Comedy:

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney+)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)

Specialist Factual:

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)

Reality And Constructed Factual:

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Current Affairs:

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville (BBC Two)

Putin Vs The West (BBC Two)

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4)

The Shamima Begum Story

Entertainment Programme:

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV)

Later with Jools Holland (BBC Two)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Comedy Entertainment Programme:

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short Film:

Mobility (BBC Three)

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)

Factual Entertainment:

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One)

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual Series:

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One)

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Live Event:

The Coronation Concert (BBC One)

Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

News Coverage:

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)

Single Documentary:

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)

Soap:

Casualty (BBC One)

Eastenders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport:

Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)

MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)

Daytime:

Loose Women and Men (ITV1)

Lorraine (ITV1)

Make It At Market (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment:

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing (Netflix)

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One)

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)

Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)

As we wait for the BAFTA Television Craft Awards to take place on April 28, 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!