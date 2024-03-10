Oscars 2024: Top Movies To Watch Of Each Best Actor Nominee At This Year's Academy Awards

In the Hollywood film business, the Oscars, also referred to as the Academy Awards, are the most esteemed creative award ceremony. AMPAS members select the nominations and winners. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded in 1927. Almost 10,000 people from seventeen different branches, representing diverse facets of the film industry, make up this organization. Actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary professionals, executives, film editors, makeup and hair stylists, filmmakers, members-at-large (artists' representatives), musicians, producers, production designers, creators of short films and feature animation, sound technicians, visual effects artists, and writers are among these branches.

This Sunday's 96th Academy Awards ceremony will have a diverse field of nominations, including box office record-breakers and blockbuster hits, as well as established actors and up-and-coming actors. A number of epic dramas competing for the prized awards are also on the list. The 2024 Oscar ballot offers an exciting night of anticipation with big names and historic films in contention. To further heighten the excitement around the prestigious awards presentation, professionals in the entertainment business have offered their predictions for the results of some of the top categories in the run-up to the much-anticipated event.

Top Movies To Watch Of Each Best Actor Nominee At This Year's Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper, for his masterpiece Maestro, is the first nominee for the Academy Awards this year. Bradley Cooper appeared set for a career centered around raucous comedies and romantic comedies after first becoming well-known for his portrayal of embodied sarcasm in the movie "Wedding Crashers." His filmography, which included roles in "Failure to Launch" and "All About Steve," among other films, put his follow-up blockbuster, "The Hangover," in jeopardy for a few years. But when given the chance, Cooper displayed his dramatic skills and gave viewers a taste of his real potential in "Limitless." After that, he shot to the top of the Oscar nomination race with critically acclaimed roles in "American Sniper," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "American Hustle."

AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019) 94%

Opponents Accord: Avengers: Endgame is a thrilling, engaging, and emotionally stirring film that goes above and beyond to provide a fitting conclusion to Marvel's monumental Infinity Saga.

Overview: Tony Stark, stranded in space without food or water, writes Pepper Potts a note while his oxygen supply lasts.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth in leading roles

Joe and Anthony Russo directed the film.

Colman Domingo

Colman is most recognised for his leading roles in Annie Dorsen's trailblazing Broadway musical Passing Strange, which won Tony and Drama Desk Awards and was filmed by Spike Lee. In the production, Colman plays Mr. Franklin, and as Mr. Venus of Berlin, a German performance artist. King of the Bingo Game, the first-ever PBS movie adaptation of a Ralph Ellison story, stars Mr. Domingo.

Drive-Away Dolls (2024) | 84 min | Action, Comedy, Thriller

Jamie feels bad about splitting up with her girlfriend, and Marian needs to unwind. Seeking a new beginning, they take an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee. When they encounter a bunch of clumsy criminals, things immediately go wrong.

Beanie Feldstein, Joey Slotnick, Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley, and Ethan Coen in the lead roles

Paul Giamatti

Based on his résumé, which includes multiple films that prominently feature some of his best acting, Paul Giamatti emerges as one of the most varied and memorable performers in the business. With a dynamic on-screen presence and an all-around everyman attitude, Giamatti has established himself as a formidable artist in all genres. He plays a remarkable range of parts with great ease, from intense dramas to oddball comedies, subtle indies to Hollywood blockbusters. Some of Giamatti's best performances have been directed by people like Ron Howard and Alexander Payne, but he can also steal moments in modest supporting parts for directors like Steven Spielberg.

The Holdovers (2023)

Date of Release: November 10, 2023

Alexander Payne is the director.

Cast: Carrie Preston, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti

Giamatti Paul and Da'Vine Carrie Preston, Dominic Sessa, and Joy Randolph

With the hilarious and poignant The Holdovers, starring Giamatti and filmmaker Alexander Payne, they captured magic almost two decades after their groundbreaking Sideways. Giamatti gives a performance that will define his career in this boarding school drama as the strict Paul Hunham, a prep school instructor. Few performers could create a portrayal with so many facets that was both sardonic and heartfelt, honest and curmudgeonly. Giamatti adds three dimensions to Hunham.

Cillian Murphy

The characters created by Cillian Murphy have witnessed zombie apocalypses, Nazi occupation, and British oppression; they have been anywhere from the surface of the sun to the shores of Dunkirk. After receiving a nomination for his first Oscar for his strong performance in the intense biopic Oppenheimer, Murphy is receiving even more praise and recognition. His characters are usually intriguing, reflective, and frequently tormented.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Date of Release:July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan is the director.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon

The narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who contributed to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright has a wide range of roles in TV series and films and is renowned for his extraordinary work ethic. His roles in films such as Ali, The Manchurian Candidate, and Shaft have elevated them all to new heights. Wright's ability to hold his own among the greatest actors in the business is demonstrated by his depiction of characters with a variety of motivations, backgrounds, and accents.

(2006) CASINO ROYALE 94% #1

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, and Judi Dench in leading roles

Director: Martin Campbell

Critics Consensus: Daniel Craig gives what fans and critics have been waiting for—a caustic, haunting, emotional reworking of 007. Casino Royale eliminates the frivolity and gadgetry that dogged previous James Bond outings.

Summary: British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) travels to Madagascar with a licence to kill and discovers...

In the race for best actor at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright are all hoping to win the title for the first time. Cooper and Giamatti have previously been nominated for Oscars; Domingo, Murphy, and Wright are first-time nominees.