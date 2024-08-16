Ben Affleck's Cousin Zac To Star In Reality Show The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives With His Wife—Also Named Jen

Showbiz is about to welcome another Affleck as Zac Affleck, the son of Ben and Casey Affleck’s first cousin, prepares to step into the spotlight.

Following in his famous family’s footsteps in the entertainment business, Zac is gearing up for his TV debut alongside his wife, also named Jen, a prominent TikTok influencer. He will star in Hulu’s highly anticipated reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is set to premiere on September 6.

In a statement given to People ahead of the show’s premiere next month, Jen expressed that she is “excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship.” The 25-year-old added that she feels like she and her husband experienced ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming.

Zac and Jen share two children, a son and a daughter, whom Jen showcases abundantly on the aforementioned video-sharing platform, where she boasts more than a million followers. The momfluencer also doesn't shy away from flaunting her famous family connection on social media.

In September 2022, she joked about wanting to be the next Jennifer Lopez. In her two-year-old TikTok video, Jen danced in front of her toddler with the words, “When you thought you were going to be the next JLo,” flashing across the screen. “But instead,” the text continued, “She stole your name and you're busting it down with Ms. Rachel.”

“Can't forget that Ben Affleck is my husband’s second cousin,” she captioned the video.

While Jen and Zac’s relationship seems to be thriving, the same cannot be said about the latter’s famous cousin’s marriage. Rumors have long been swirling about Bennifer's speculated divorce after just two years of marriage.

While the world awaits a final update on the future of Ben Affleck and JLo's romance, below is a synopsis of the show that Zac and the other Jen are going to appear in.

According to the official series description, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will follow “the scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers [that] implodes when they get caught in the middle of a swinging sex scandal.”

In 2022, per Page Six, one of the show’s cast members, Taylor Frankie Paul, announced her divorce from her ex-husband and opened up about their “soft swinging” lifestyle. At the time, Taylor admitted that she breached the agreement between her husband and herself that prevented them from going “all the way” with other people. In July of the same year, Taylor introduced her new flame, Dakota Mortensen, as the man she “cheated with.”

Taylor was famously arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, per the New York Post. She pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. The other charges against her were dropped.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives also stars Demi Engemann, Jesse Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neelay, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt.

