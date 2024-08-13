Jennifer Lopez Visits Ben Affleck's L A Home Before His Birthday, Amidst Reports of Marital Issues

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly called on Ben Affleck at his Los Angeles home after months apart during the summer.

As per People, Lopez visited Affleck’s rented house in Brentwood on Sunday, August 11. The report stated that earlier in the day, she had spent time with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, taking him out to the mall.

As per the sources, the songstress wants to spend time with Affleck’s kids before school begins. Affleck shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. And JLo has 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

The source further stated that, even though she is not with Ben, it doesn’t mean she has no connection with his kids.

As per the outlet, she searched for a perfect home for months last year that would be fit for their blended family. Now that she is back in Los Angeles, she will be there for kids before school resumes, as will Violet, who will leave soon for college.

Earlier reports suggested that they had not met in weeks, leading to speculation that they were moving on separately. With the star also looking for a new home, it seems like she is starting afresh.

On the flip side, Affleck has been keeping busy with work, which seems helpful in coping during this hard period. Even though he has had a tough time this summer, he made sure he spent it with his children and made every day count. The outlet's insider said, "The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too. It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."

Towards the end of July, when nothing was said about their second wedding anniversary together, rumors arose concerning marital issues that had already been revealed since May, when they were living apart.

However, these problems have not deterred Lopez from making the most of her summer by focusing ahead and enjoying time with family members and friends. She has remained optimistic even through all the uncertainties of life, like relationship status, etc.

Lopez will feature in the movie Unstoppable, which is being produced by Affleck’s company and is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Meanwhile, Affleck has just finished filming The Accountant 2 and will soon begin working on a Netflix crime thriller called RIP with Matt Damon.

