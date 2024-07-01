Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, performed a fiery set of her greatest hits on Sunday, June 30, at the 2024 BET Awards. The mother-son duo played side by side at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hill, 49, opened her act with a moving rendition of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which is the name of her well-known 1998 album.

The Grammy winner opened with a song, then moved into her hit song Lost Ones, which the excited audience was eager to sing along to. The track is from her iconic R&B record with a reggae tinge.

Lauryn Hill performs with her son, YG Marley, at BET Awards

Shortly after, the musician's son, who is also the grandson of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, made his way onto the stage to perform his most recent track, Survival. The song, which includes lyrics credited to Hill and incorporates a reprise of his grandfather's 1979 song Ambush in the Night, turned into a rendition of his 2023 song Praise Jah in the Moonlight.

Lauryn Hill joined by Fugees Bandmate Wyclef Jean

After that, Hill's fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean came onstage with the two of them to perform their 1995 hit song Fu-Gee-La in rap style, capping off the award show nicely. Recently, Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees released the dates for their Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, Pras, and the celebrated rapper-singer will embark on a tour from August 9.

The 21-city international tour will also visit big cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The trip will begin in Tampa, Florida. After a short hiatus in September, the tour will resume in Europe on October 12 in Manchester, UK.

The news of the rescheduled tour was made over a year after Hill's epic debut album turned 25. The album launched her to critical recognition and has continued to be regarded as a classic ever since. Apple Music honored Hill with a special dinner in May after ranking her album as the number-one album of all time on its first-ever list of the 100 best albums ever recorded.

