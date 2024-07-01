Will Smith performed his recently released single You Can Make It live at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, making an extremely rare live appearance. Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir have featured on the album, which sees Smith emerging from his unofficial rap retirement to mentor listeners through overcoming adversity and hardship.

Will Smith delivers an energizing performance at BET Awards 2024

During his BET Awards performance, he stood by himself in a fire pit made of stone, surrounded by actual flames. Following that, he was joined on stage by Fridayy, Franklin, and the Sunday Service Choir. The crowd cheered and gave him a standing ovation for their energetic performance.

Furthermore, there appeared to be rain during the performance. It concluded with the fire being extinguished and extra motivational lines rapped by Smith. The actor was a part of the 2024 BET Awards' stellar performance lineup. Ice Spice, GloRilla, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét were among the other performers scheduled for the rest of the night.

Will Smith performs after the Academy Awards incident

Smith appeared at the 2024 BET Awards for the first time since he created history at the 2022 Academy Awards by slapping Chris Rock. The musician and actor met with harsh criticism after the incident.

Will Smith's career

Smith first gained popularity as half of the hip-hop group DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, with hits including Parents Just Don't Understand, A Nightmare on My Street, and Summertime. Later, Smith enjoyed success as a solo artist with songs like Gettin' Jiggy Wit It and Miami.

He then went on to act in the popular comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After that, he had a lucrative film career, which included Independence Day, Men in Black, and the Bad Boys trilogy. He won the Oscar for Best Main Actor in 2022 for King Richard, and he has had four Oscar nominations. Smith performed his popular song Men in Black live on stage at Coachella in April alongside J. Balvin.

