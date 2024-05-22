Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Ian Ziering's New Year’s Eve Attack Has New Lead; Police Books Two Suspects Under Felony Vandalism

Two biker gang members are arrested for assault and vandalism against Ian Ziering!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was out with his daughter Penna, 10, on Hollywood Boulevard when he got into a physical altercation with a biker gang. The event occurred on December 31, 2023, and finally found some lead that ensued police action!

Ian Ziering's attackers are arrested for assault and Vandalism

On Tuesday, May 21, the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood and Metropolitan Divisions released a statement about the felony arrest. Two of the biker gang members have been identified as Jacob Esteban Hernandez, a 20-year-old male from Rosemead and Angie Teresa Guizar, a 40-year-old woman from LA.

According to the police statement released on X, these individuals are "responsible for an assault and vandalism of a motorist on Hollywood Boulevard." The second suspect, Guizar, is also charged with "assault with a deadly weapon."

Ian Ziering was physically assaulted on the street by multiple biker gang members

On New Year's Eve last year, the Endless Love actor was viciously assaulted by bikers suited in biking gear and helmets, and the video of the assault quickly went viral. Ziering, 60, was surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes, which led to a physical fight.

The actor later shared the details of the incident on Instagram. He recalled being stuck in traffic when one of the biker gang members approached his car. Ziering got out to check any damages the collision may have done to his car but it escalated into a physical altercation.

“I navigated [the fight] to protect myself," he wrote in the caption of his post. “I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety,” Ziering added.

After the videos of the disturbing incident surfaced online, LAPD shared an update on X while keeping Ziering anonymous. "A victim was involved in a physical altercation with four to five members of a minibike gang,” the statement said.

It further revealed that one of the members swung an object at the victim that nearly struck him and vandalized his car after the altercation. "The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries," the statement concluded.