Billie Eilish Admits Her Blonde Hair Era Didn’t Feel Authentic; Says It Was ‘Coping Mechanism of An Album’

If not for her songs, Billie Eilish is known for her hair!

The Bad Guy singer has had funky and ever-evolving hair since her debut in 2019. However, most of her hair choices have either been “accidental” or inauthentic. Her famous blonde-haired, glamorous Billie Eilish makeover was merely a facade and didn’t feel authentic to her!

Billie Eilish reflects on her style evolution

Having entered the music industry at a young age has been a learning lesson for the singer. During an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that her blonde hair transformation gave her an identity crisis. “And then I dyed my hair blond, and I immediately was like, ‘Oh, I have no idea who I am,’” said the Grammy-winning singer.

She flaunted her glamorous blonde hair transformation at the Met Gala 2021, leaving everyone in utter disbelief and surprise.

It turns out it was also weird for her to go from wearing baggy clothes and rocking green highlights to dressing up in gowns as a blonde. “In a weird way, that was a little like being in a tornado cellar, reading a cute little story. It was a coping mechanism of an album,” she added. But over the years, she learned so much about her style and got comfortable in her skin. "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years. She said during her Met Gala interview with Keke Palmer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did," she added.

Eilish’s blue hair was accidental

Of all her looks, the singer rocked the long blue locks for the longest time, but apparently, she hated them. “Dude, what’s so interesting to me is that blue has always been my least favorite color,” she said to Rolling Stone

“Which is so stupid because my hair was blue for years. But I didn’t mean for it to be — that was an accident,” she continued.

Eilish explained how the hair color was an accident. “Somebody put too much toner in my white hair, and suddenly it was lavendery-blue, and then I kept getting it blue, and then I was known as this blue-haired girl, and I fucking hated it,” the Ocean Eyes singer revealed.

Advertisement

But there’s a twist! Lately, the singer has felt that the blue is who has always been to the core. I went months and months trying to get the color out, and then I had this teal hair. But over the last couple of years, I’ve just been like, ‘Wait, blue is so who I am at my core,’” she added.

The singer's much-awaited album Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on May 17.