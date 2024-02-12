Billy Joel's Record-Breaking Madison Square Garden 100th Concert Special Set To Air On CBS; Deets Inside

Renowned piano man Billy Joel is about to make a monumental leap from the stage to the small screen as CBS prepares to broadcast his record-breaking 100th consecutive concert at Madison Square Garden. Scheduled for March 28, 2024, this historic event will be captured and later aired on April 14, 2024, marking Joel's first-ever televised concert on a broadcast network.

CBS's announcement of broadcasting Billy Joel's 100th concert is a testament to the musician's enduring legacy and unparalleled achievements. Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden, which began in January 2014, has seen him break records and captivate audiences with his timeless music. Having performed at MSG since December 14, 1978, Joel's upcoming milestone is a testament to his enduring popularity and remarkable career.

As Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden approaches its culmination after his 150th-lifetime performance on July 25, the music icon reflects on a decade of extraordinary achievements. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE , Joel expressed his astonishment at the residency's longevity, acknowledging the honor of entertaining fans for over ten years. “After 10 years, we've done it. I mean, I didn't realize it would last 10 years. And I don't know how many shows it is, I'm sure somebody's keeping track of it somewhere, but I'm amazed that we went this far, and I'm honored,” he shared.

Billy Joel on releasing his new single after 17 years

In addition to his historic concert at MSG, Billy Joel made headlines with the release of his first new single in 17 years, Turn the Lights Back On. The song's debut at the 2024 Grammys showcased Joel's enduring talent and creative prowess, earning praise from fans and critics alike. The song further debuted at 11th number on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. Reflecting on the song's composition, Joel expressed his immediate connection to its melody and lyrics, highlighting its personal significance and universal appeal.

Joel stated, as retrieved via Audacy Check In , reflecting on his new single’s lyrics, “The melody, the chords, the chord progression, even the time signature was something that struck me immediately, and that’s how I relate to music. This particular lyric in this song, I’ve had these thoughts, I could have written these lyrics verbatim. I’ve chewed on these words and I’ve thought of these words, and I’ve said these words before. It was all kind of falling into place — and who am I to fight that?”

As Billy Joel prepares to mark his 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2024, anticipation is at an all-time high for his upcoming concert special on CBS. Scheduled to air on April 14, 2024, from 9 to 11 p.m. EST, The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden — The Greatest Arena Run of All Time promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for his fans worldwide.

