Billy Joel Comes Back With New Music After 3 Decades; Performs at The Grammys After Years

Legendary singer Billy Joel made a spectacular comeback at the 66th Grammy Awards with a powerful two-song performance. At the age of 74, Joel, popularly known as the Piano Man, mesmerized the audience with a powerful rendition of his latest hit, Turn the Lights Back On. Seated at his familiar piano, Joel banged out the chords and sang the newly released lyrics, creating an unforgettable impression on the audience.

Host Trevor Noah hailed Joel's performance to be "worth the wait." The Long Island native's return to the Grammy stage after over two decades was greeted with enthusiasm and applause.

A night to remember: Taylor Swift's triumph and Joel's encore

Joel's presence became increasingly prominent as the Grammy Awards reached their conclusion. Following Taylor Swift's historic fourth Album of the Year award, Joel returned to the stage to finish the evening. This time, he performed the ageless classic You May Be Right, proclaiming that it was time to "turn out the light."

Joel's unexpected encore was a perfect conclusion to an evening full of musical breakthroughs. The combination of Swift's accomplishment and Joel's seasoned performance provided a sense of nostalgia and celebration to the prestigious awards ceremony.

‘Turn the Lights Back On’: Joel's first pop single in 30 years

Joel's opening performance included his current single, Turn the Lights Back On, which marked a watershed moment in his long career. This song, his first new pop single in three decades, debuted on February 1, 2024. The song showcases Joel's ongoing musical excellence, as he seamlessly blends his characteristic piano skills with powerful vocals.

Advertisement

The Grammy audience witnessed the maestro in action at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, accompanied by a string orchestra. The performance not only highlighted Joel's latest album but also demonstrated his ageless ability to connect with audiences.

A journey through Joel's musical odyssey

Billy Joel's last pop album, River of Dreams was released in 1993 and featured the stirring single Famous Last Words. Following this, Joel continued to make contributions to the musical landscape, releasing the jazz song All My Life in 2007 and the classical piano album Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.

The release of Turn the Lights Back On sparked excitement among fans. In a video promoting the new song, Joel's hand flipped a notebook page written with faded words labeled Famous Last Words. This tribute to his past proved the seamless integration of his musical career, bridging the gap between his classic releases and the much-anticipated new single.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Bags Record Of The Year Marking Her Second Win Of The Night And Her Career