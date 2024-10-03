Billy Magnussen Comes to Lilo & Stitch's Live-Action Remake's Defense Following Quality and Colorism Concerns; 'I Really Don't Understand'

Lilo & Stitch, which made our childhood an epic journey with its release in 2002, is set to be reimagined as a live-action film. Although fans have not been impressed with the casting, Billy Magnussen recently shared his views.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor from No Time to Die expressed his thoughts on the movie and its characters. "Art is art, and let's celebrate people sharing Ohana. It's meant with love," Magnussen shared during the conversation.

He then went on to add that Lilo & Stitch happens to be very close to his heart, as it depicts the tale of people who are isolated, “not in their community” and are also the ones who are trying to find a connection.

The actor from Game Night then asked why should we not celebrate that same thing in life? “why cut it down, I don't understand, I really don't understand.”

While Magnussen has not addressed any specific criticism, his comments that came during the premiere of The Franchise may point towards the casting disapproval that the audience had shown previously.

Fans of Disney's tale about a girl and her alien companion have expressed their concerns regarding Sydney Agudong's suitability for the role of Nani. While Agudong is of Hawaiian descent, her skin tone is noticeably lighter compared to what was portrayed in the 2022 film and the Disney Channel series.

Advertisement

The casting had even led to accusations surrounding colorism on the production team of Lilo & Stitch.

Magnussen’s words - "I really don't understand" - however, are likely a general statement on why people these days start to attack anything or any casting, in this case, even before they watch it.

Besides Magnussen and Sydney Agudong, the film also includes big names such as Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Sanders, Amy Hill, Courtney B. Vance, as well as Jason Scott Lee.

Disney has made great efforts to revive classic tales, but unfortunately, many of these adaptations didn't get the appreciation they warranted. Films like Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, among others, faced criticism from audiences due to significant changes from the original narratives.

With Halle Bailey as Ariel and the absence of Mushu - the beloved dragon sidekick - from Mulan's live-action entry, people have almost lost enthusiasm for seeing old tales on screen again.

Advertisement

The live-action version of Lilo & Stitch will be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: All the New Disney Films Set to Hit Theaters in the Coming Years