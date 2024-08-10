Disney Confirms Lilo & Stitch Live Action's Summer 2025 Release Window With First Look At D23 Expo

At the D23 expo on August 9 in Anaheim, California, Disney unveiled the first look for the upcoming sci-fi film live-action remake of the 2002 hit animated movie Lilo & Stitch. The studio teased fans with the first glimpse of the beloved character Stitch on Instagram while confirming its released window in the post caption, "Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025!"



The major announcement comes 22 years after the animated movie Lilo & Stitch debuted in theaters, which continues to be a beloved classic among fans. Now, they will get to experience this new live-action/CGI version. The animated movie tells the story of 6-year-old Lilo and her older sister Nani, who live in Hawaii and adopt a blue, extraterrestrial, dog-like creature named Stitch. In the upcoming live-action adaptation, Stitch will be back on screen with the help of CGI, as per Variety.

In addition, the project is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The movie will star Maia Kealoha, who will portray the character of Lilo Pelekai, which was previously voiced by Daveigh Chase, and Chris Sanders will return to voice the character of Stitch.



According to Variety, Zach Galifianakis is the new addition to the cast and will star as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the mad scientist who creates Stitch. Billy Magnussen will play Agent Pleakley, Courtney B. Vance will portray the role of Lilo's social worker, Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the animated film, will portray Mrs. Kekoa, Amy Hill as Tūtū, and Jason Scott Lee as luau manager.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Maia Kealoha, the child artist who will take on the role of Lilo Pelekai, shared her experience when she learned that she would be playing this character.

She said, "When I found out I was going to be Lilo, my jaw literally dropped, and I couldn't even believe it." Kealoha added that she called her dad and told him about her casting, and "then they grabbed me, and we jumped up and down. I was so excited!"

Meanwhile, the 2002 animated sci-fi comedy-drama Lilo & Stitch is available for streaming on Prime Video.