Blac Chyna accuses Tyga of not adhering to custody agreement in ongoing battle over son King

Blac Chyna's ongoing custody conflict with ex-Tyga over their 10-year-old-antique son, King, has taken a contentious flip. According to court docket documents received by Us Weekly, Chyna has accused her former fiancé, Tyga, of no longer adhering to their formerly agreed-upon custody arrangement following their separation in 2014. In a declaration filed on Monday, October 2, Chyna, whose actual call is Angela White, alleged, For example, in January of 2021, Respondent saved King for 2 of my consecutive weekends and did not talk with me approximately his unilateral decision.

ALSO READ: Blac Chyna had to SELL clothes and shoes to make ends meet amid custody battle with Tyga: Report

Chyna went weeks without seeing her son

Chyna continued, It befell again the following month. I went weeks without seeing our son, and I had no idea where he was. I felt powerless as I did no longer have courtroom orders. While I took into consideration judicial intervention, I knew that the media would now not be kind, and King would be at once harmed by using his Father and I litigating in court docket. I continued to maintain

Chyna similarly claimed that Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, introduced a new agreement in early 2022 that extensively decreased her time with King and restricted King's time together with his sister, Dream, who's 6 years older and Chyna's child with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Why did Avril Lavinge and Tyga break up? Here's what we know

Chyna asked that Tyga comply with a brand-new agreement

In her court document submission, Chyna asked that Tyga comply with a brand new agreement, permitting her to have Kings from Fridays after school till Monday while faculty starts from 8 a.m. On Fridays to 4 p.m. On Mondays, the faculty isn't always in session.

Chyna went directly to specific issues approximately Tyga's abrupt cessation of direct communication with her in mid-2019. She stated that Tyga refused to offer her along with his cellphone wide variety or the cope with in which he resides with King. She expressed fear about not understanding King's whereabouts and who is caring for him.

ALSO READ: Are Avril Lavigne and Tyga rekindling their relationship? Find out