Kylie Jenner’s dating history: Here's everything you need to know about her ex-partners

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 25-year-old millionaire has recently been linked to Dune star Timothee Chalamet, Tyga, and rapper Travis Scott. Here is a list of Kylie's past relationships.

Cody Simpson and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s first public relationship was with Cody Simpson; both of them were 14 years old at the time. They started dating after meeting at the premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 1 in November 2011. She also addressed him as her “rumor boyfriend on Twitter” while she interviewed him. After dating rumors, US Weekly confirmed that the pair were seeing each other, “They are a couple,” a source informed. “They are so cute together.” This romance died down without a public split.

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Jaden Smith have also been good friends. The two officially started dating in 2013. Kylie and Jaden kept their romance quiet, and Kylie referred to Jaden as her “best friend” in 2013 in a birthday wish. Smith spoke about Kylie in an interview, "I was in L.A.; we were all hanging out. Then I went to New York, and she came too, and then she came here [to London] and surprised me, so that's pretty baller." He said that she was his “best friend” and he was “grateful” that they had met. Jaden was Kylie’s date to her older sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014.

They spotted kissing back then. The reason for their split was not disclosed, but Kylie and Jaden have gone back to being friends. They were spotted in a group photograph together at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding in 2018. Jaden also made an appearance at Kendal Jenner’s 25th birthday party.

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'keeping things casual'? Here's everything we know

Lil’ Twist and Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Lil’ Twist was rumored to be romantically involved in 2013. They seemed to have gone on a few dates together at that time. Even if things did not work out romantically for the pair, the fans spotted that they were openly flirting on Twitter when he tweeted, “Acting hard to get .. Gets you no where.” Kylie replied to the tweet with a picture of her pouting with the caption, “oops sorry,” to fans' surprise, he replied with, “@KylieJenner I love u.”

Tyga and Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s first long-term relationship was with rapper Tyga. The pair met at Kylie’s 16 birthday party, and years later they officially started dating in August 2015. They had an off and on relationship for a span of two years before splitting for good in April 2017. She spoke about their break up in an interview, "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond." The 25-year-old continued, "There was no crazy fight; we just decided … Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Advertisement

People speculated about the two getting back together while Kylie was on a break with Travis Scott. The rumor was rooted in the fact that Kylie attended the rapper’s recording studio. She cleared up the confusion with a tweet saying, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2 am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner looking to be a mother again amidst Timothee Chalamet rumors?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie were linked for the first time in April 2017 when they were spotted holding hands at Coachella. Soon after, they were seen going out more often. Less than a year later, Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child Stormi together. In an interview in January 2019, Travis spoke about his plans to propose to Kylie, “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one. We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” Kylie and Travis broke up in the end of September 2019.

In August 2021 it was reported that the couple was expecting another baby. They welcomed their son Aire on Feb. 2, 2022. After getting back together, the couple split again in December 2022. A source spoke about the split, "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did." The source also mentioned that this probably wasn’t the end of their relationship.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Timothee Chalamet were caught up in dating rumors in April 2023. They reportedly enjoyed a taco date, and Kylie’s car was spotted in Chalamet's driveway. A source close to the couple has claimed, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amid dating rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go on a Taco date