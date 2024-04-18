'Just Wanted To Be There': Blac Chyna Talks About Her Appearance In Wendy Williams Docuseries

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, recently shared her thoughts on her participation in Wendy Williams' docuseries during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In the chat, the reality star delved into her role in Lifetime's intriguing two-part documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? shedding light on why she felt it was absolutely essential for the show to be produced, even amidst debates about its potentially exploitative nature.

Chyna's Unplanned Heartfelt Moment in Wendy Williams' Docuseries

In a heart-wrenching moment captured in the docuseries, Chyna paid a surprise visit to her longtime friend Wendy Williams at her New York City home, resulting in a touching and emotional reunion. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old, who shared insights into her enduring friendship with Williams, revealed that she had no idea cameras were rolling or that a documentary was being filmed when she stopped by.

"I just went over to her house," Chyna shared, explaining her involvement in the docuseries. "I just wanted to be there for her. I just really wanted her to, like, see me." Despite her meaningful appearance, Chyna admitted she hasn't watched the documentary in its entirety.

"I've seen certain clips and things like that," she explained. "I'm the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I'm gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things and I'm just like, 'Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,' you know what I mean? And I was there for Wendy and I didn't even know that they were, like, filming a documentary."

Facing Reality: The Importance of Where Is Wendy Williams? Docuseries

Where Is Wendy Williams? initially aimed to document Williams' triumphant return with a new podcast. Instead, it took a raw and intimate dive into the challenges faced by the former talk show host as her health deteriorated, grappling once again with alcoholism and exhibiting erratic behavior. Just before the docuseries hit screens in February, her team disclosed that Williams had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, the same diagnosis as Bruce Willis.

Chyna didn't catch the whole show Where Is Wendy Williams?, but she stressed its importance in her chat with ET. "Honestly, I think it needed to be made," she mused.

"People gotta see this stuff 'cause it's real, and it could happen to anyone. You just never know. Maybe this'll open some eyes and help others out, you know? I mean, I got into it myself, and it hit me hard 'cause, well, I've been there with the alcohol struggle."

She's all about spreading awareness, and hey, who knows? Maybe her unplanned cameo could be a game-changer for someone else too.

Chyna expressed how seeing Wendy Williams struggle with alcohol and substance abuse resonated with her own experiences. She emphasized the pain she felt witnessing someone battle similar issues she had faced herself. Chyna also highlighted the connection between alcohol abuse and dementia, reflecting on how it could have affected her own life.

